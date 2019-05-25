City authorities in Minsk revealed selfie sticks would be banned from the 2019 European Games as they announced upgraded security measures.
"Selfie sticks shall not be permitted in sports venues," said Ivan Kubrakov, head of the Minsk City Hall Internal Affairs department.
Alcohol, as well as flags and banners which have not been registered will also not be allowed.
The selfie stick ban may well prove controversial, particularly as Minsk 2019 organised a selfie competition as part of their build-up to the Games.
This encouraged participants ‘to take a photo of themselves in front of a sporting venue or while taking part in a sporting activity and uploading it using the hashtag #Minsk2019.
IOC President Thomas Bach even admitted ‘’the selfies were awesome’’ as far back as 2014 when he closed the Youth Olympics in Nanjing.
Kubrakov said information on banned items would be posted on Government websites and listed at venue entrances.
Round-the-clock police patrols at venues are set to begin on June 17 and those entering will be monitored from special police operation centres.
"The surveillance systems at the arenas have been upgraded with additional technical means installed to recognise people who are banned from attending sports events by court order." said Kubrakov.
The watch list includes those wanted by Interpol.
Kubrakov also revealed there had been cooperation with the Russian authorities to prevent football hooligans from travelling to the Games.
"Russian colleagues will do their best to prevent fans who have violated public order at football matches from entering Belarus," he said.
Police will use scanners at venues and hand metal detectors.
There will be separate lanes for war veterans, people with disabilities, pregnant women and young families to use to gain entry to venues.