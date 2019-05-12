Switzerland's Marc Gisin has returned to the scene of his horrific crash in Val Gardena in December to thank organisers of the Alpine Skiing World Cup and the rescue team.

Gisin was airlifted to hospital after the fall during the opening day of the event in the Italian resort.

The 30-year-old suffered numerous injuries, including fractured ribs and minor fractures of his spine.

His condition was so severe that he had to be intubated before he was placed in intensive care at Lucerne Cantonal Hospital.

Gisin, who aims to get back on his skis in August ahead of a possible World Cup return in November, visited the Saslong Classic Club and the headquarters of the Aiut Alpin, the voluntary rescue service which he said "saved his life".

"I'm in top shape again and I owe a large part of that to the Organising Committee and the Aiut Alpin team, who did an excellent job," he said.

"First and foremost Doctor Rauch, who was in charge of my rescue operation.

"Therefore, it was important for me to come to Val Gardena/Gröden and to show my gratitude and to say thank you, because it is not at all self-evident.

"You actually saved my life and I owe it to you that I am so well today."

Marc Gisin was airlifted to hospital after suffering a nasty fall at the event in December ©Getty Images

Gisin said he would have no issue with racing again at the Val Gardena venue when the resort holds its annual World Cup in December.

"My goal is to race in Lake Louise and later again here in the valley," said Gisin, the brother of Olympic gold medallists Dominique and Michelle.

"During the last weeks, I have done everything I can to get back on my feet as quickly as possible.

"The rehab went very fast and well.

"Physically, there are still a few smaller things that I have to work on.

"But I think that I will be in top shape by August when I can ski again."