The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced its first official video game for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The IPC states the aim of the game will be to boost the popularity of Paralympic sports and to increase the engagement of young people with the Games.

The game has been titled the “The Pegasus Dream Tour” and will be the first title released by new developers JP GAMES.

JP GAMES was founded by Hajime Tabata, who formerly worked for Square Enix, serving as director of the developer’s long-running Final Fantasy series.

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons claimed the game could help attract new fans.

“Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, we are eager to explore innovative ways to engage with new and younger global audiences,” he said.

“We believe this game will help boost interest in the Paralympic Games and make it easier for people all over the world to enjoy and experience the heated atmosphere, passion and excitement of the event.

“The sport at the Paralympics is outstanding and helps transform attitudes towards persons with disabilities like no other event.

“I am really excited to see and play this game and see how the outstanding abilities of Para athletes are represented.”

The game will see players participate in a virtual Paralympic Games that takes place inside a fantasy metropolis known as Pegasus City.

JP GAMES claim it will be an alternate Paralympics world dynamically rendered in ways that only video games can achieve, with players able to use special abilities or “Xtra Power”.

IPC President Andrew Parsons hopes the game will enable the Paralympic Movement to reach young people ©Getty Images

The “Pegasus Dream Tour” will be available on various platforms, including smartphones.

“This is not just an ordinary video game about sports,” Tabata said.

“JP GAMES is going to represent fully the wonders that are unique to Paralympic sports in this role-playing game – a genre we excel in.

“With this video game, we want to contribute to the future growth of the Paralympic Games, not just as a sporting event, but as entertainment as well, with contents that we hope will have lasting value in the future.”

The IPC will be following the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in having an officially-licensed video game.

Numerous versions of Summer and Winter Olympic video games have been produced to date, with SEGA announcing the official game for Tokyo 2020 last month.

This will be available on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.

The Japanese video game developer also announced Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would be released this winter on Nintendo Switch.

An arcade edition will go on sale in the summer of 2020, while Sonic at the Olympic Games will come out on iOS and Android at the same time.