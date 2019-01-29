Swiss duo Stefan Matter and Amelie Reymond won the men's and women's classic races respectively on day one of the International Ski Federation Telemark World Cup in Pra Loup.

Classic action replaced the sprint events which were initially due to be held on the first day in the French resort.

Matter came out on top as he clocked 2min 15.56sec for his run.

Norway's World Cup leader Trym Nygaard Loeken was second on 2:17.40 as Slovenia's Jure Ales managed 2:22.64 for bronze.

It means Matter has slashed Loeken's lead at the top to 35 points, with the Norwegian now on 405 and the Swiss on 370.

France's Philippe Lau, ninth today on home snow, is third on 271.

Amelie Reymond won the women's event to increase her World Cup lead ©FIS

World Cup leader Reymond won the women's event in a time of 2:25.72, in front of Britain's Jasmin Taylor who managed 2:33.56.

Argeline Tan Bouquet of France won home bronze in 2:36.84.

Reymond's victory means she has extended her lead in the World Cup rankings.

She boasts 460 points with Taylor on 360 in second and Tan Bouquet third on 310.

Sprint events will now take place tomorrow before parallel sprint to conclude the World Cup on Thursday (January 31).