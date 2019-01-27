Austria's Stephanie Venier claimed the first International Ski Federation Alpine World Cup win of her career today as she beat the 2018 Olympic champion Sofia Goggia in the women's downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The 25-year-old, who had made the podium on the circuit three times before but never won, crossed the line in the German resort in 1min 37.46sec to take maximum points from the event.

Italy's Goggia, who also finished second in the super-G event yesterday, had to settle for silver once again with a time of 1:37.71.

The hosts also took a place on the podium as Germany's Kira Weidle finished third with a time of 1:38.00.

For Venier the victory marks her second podium finish this season, having come third in the downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo earlier this month.

It places her fourth in the overall World Cup standings for downhill on 258 points from six events.

Top of the standings at the moment is Venier's compatriot Nicole Schmidhofer, who finished seventh today.

Josef Ferstl won the men's super-G in Kitzbuehel to claim only his second World Cup podium ©Getty Images

The 29-year-old former super-G world champion managed a time of 1:38.49 to finish well out of the medals, but still sits top of the overall standings for downhill on 364 points.

Across the border in Austria, Germany’s Josef Ferstl triumphed in the men's super-G at their World Cup in Kitzbuehel.

The 30-year-old picked up only his second World Cup win and his first podium of the season with a time of 1:13.07

Only one tenth of a second separated him and third place.

France's Johan Clarey finished second in 1:13.15, while Italy's Dominik Paris completed the podium with a time of 1:13.17.

Clarey's second place finish saw him visit the podium for the fifth time in his career, while Paris has now made the podium 28 times.

His latest top three finish sees him move into third in the overall super-G standings, behind the two Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer.

They finished fourth and fifth respectively today.