Ramona Siebenhofer, who won her first women’s downhill Alpine Skiing World Cup title yesterday at Cortina d’Ampezzo, completed back-to-back victories today in the Italian resort.

The triumph for the 27-year-old Austrian, who took victory in 1min 36.22sec, saw her become the first woman to win two downhills on the Olympia delle Tofane in the same winter.

Siebenhofer’s best previous results in the International Ski Federation World Cup were two third places.

She was joined on the podium by her teammate and downhill standings leader Nicole Schmidhofer, who won back-to-back downhill races earlier this winter in Lake Louise.

Schmidhofer was just 0.04 seconds away from victory today.

Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia, who finished second yesterday, was third, 0.51sec off the lead.

Thirty-four year old Olympic 2010 downhill champion Lindsey Vonn, returning to competition after injuring her knee in November, finished joint ninth today along with Austria’s Christina Ager.

The US competitor had placed placed 15th yesterday in what was her first competitive outing since March 2018.

Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr won the men's downhill event in Wengen ©Getty Images

While skiers had been obliged to compete on a shortened track the previous day due to overnight snowfall, they were able to use the full-length of the Olimpia delle Tofane today.

Across the border in Switzerland, there was another Austrian Alpine triumph as Vincent Kriechmayr earned a narrow victory in the men’s downhill in Wengen, beating local hero Beat Feuz by just 0.14sec to claim his first downhill World Cup victory of the season.

Third place on the famed Lauberhorn course - longest on the World Cup tour - went to Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who finished just 0.26 off the winning pace, pushing teammate Aksel Lund Svindal out of the top three.

It was Kriechmayr’s fourth career World Cup victory and his ninth overall appearance on the podium.

His victory maintained Austria’s unbeaten run in the men’s downhill so far this year.

The Wengen weekend concludes with a slalom race tomorrow.