Access to the raw data in the Moscow Laboratory and increasing drugs testing are among the criteria the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) must meet if the governing body is to be reinstated as a full member of the International Biathlon Union, it was announced today.

The two requirements are among 12 criteria presented to the RBU by a delegation from the IBU, led by President Olle Dahlin, in Moscow today.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) - which attended the meeting - remaining compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency is another condition.

Other notable criteria includes installing mandatory anti-doping education and cooperation with investigations into allegations doping cases involving Russian athletes were allegedly covered up by the previous IBU leadership.

The RBU, relegated to a provisional member by the IBU in 2017 following the widespread doping scandal in the country, has not been given a clear timeline to adhere to the requirements.

But the IBU are hopeful they meet them by October of next year, where an Extraordinary Congress could be asked to restore the RBU's full membership rights.

A working group, including representatives from the IBU, the RBU and RUSADA, will be established to monitor progress.

It will meet every two months, although its exact composition has not yet been confirmed.

Dahlin claimed the first gathering of the working group would be held before Christmas.

The IBU President warned it could be a long way back for the RBU if they do not complete the criteria.

Russia's provisional membership does not affect their participation at major IBU events ©Getty Images

"It’s very hard to speculate on the timeframe," the Swede, elected IBU President in September, said.

"They have a lot of homework to do.

"They now need to complete the criteria.

"If they don't do it then it can take a long time for them to be full members."

The RBU have been ordered to help the working group with access to the raw data and samples in the Moscow Laboratory, sealed off due to an ongoing Federal investigation in Russia.

It is the same criteria demanded by WADA, which has so far failed to obtain the data with the December 31 deadline looming.

The IBU remain the only Winter Federation to have sanctioned an athlete, Ekaterina Glazyrina, based on the Moscow Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) database.

Four new cases brought against the athletes based on the McLaren Report and the LIMS were then announced by the IBU in August.

The RBU must also reimburse a series of costs linked to the doping scandal, including those to have arisen from the McLaren Report and cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, set up a special doping prevention programme and impose mandatory anti-doping education in Russia.

An external review of the allegations against Anders Besseberg and Nicole Resch, former IBU President and secretary general respectively, will also be carried out by English lawyer Jonathan Taylor.

It is thought he will be in a position to deliver his own report at the Extraordinary Congress in October.

The criminal probe into Besseberg and Resch centres on fraud and corruption involving Russian athletes following a raiding of the IBU's headquarters based on a tip-off by WADA.

Dahlin claimed the extensive criteria were "clear and firm" but refused to be drawn on whether there was room for negotiation with Russia regarding the requirements.