Argentina and United States were crowned men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball champions as action concluded on the Urban Park court today at Buenos Aires 2018.

The fortunes of the host nation appeared unclear at times in the men’s event, particularly during a thrilling semi-final encounter against Ukraine.

An overtime period was required to separate the two teams, with Argentina ultimately edging their opponents 18-16 to the delight of the crowd.

A gold medal match with Belgium awaited Argentina, where Giordano Gnass proved the star by scoring 11 points.

His efforts helped the 20-15 victory over their European opponents, who had been undefeated heading into the match.

Slovenia would end as the bronze medallists as they secured a 21-13 win over Ukraine.

United States were clear winners in the women’s competition as they earned a dominant 18-4 win in the women’s final.

Bronze was secured by Australia, who achieved a 16-13 win over China.

Boxing has come under scrutiny in the build-up to the Games with its place on the Olympic programme under threat, with independent oversight of the refereeing and judging having been brought in as one of the measures.

While the uncertainty and controversy remains over the International Boxing Association’s Presidential election, sport was able to take the focus today.

The first boxing gold medals of Buenos Aires 2018 were earned today ©Getty Images

There was delight for the home crowd when Brian Agustin Arregui won the men's 69 kilogram welterweight title.

The Argentine fighter was given a unanimous points against Morocco’s Yassine Elouarz.

Britain’s first gold medal of the Games was delivered by Ivan Price, who forced a stoppage of Thailand’s Sarawut Sukthet in their 52kg flyweight gold medal bout.

The men’s over 91kg super heavyweight event saw Russia’s Aleksei Dronov earn a 4-1 split decision win over Kazakhstan’s Damir Toibay.

Thailand proved one of the most successful nations on the first day of boxing finals, as Atichai Phoemsap and Panpatchara Somnuek won the men’s 60kg lightweight and women’s 57kg featherweight titles respectively.

Brazil achieved their first gold in Buenos Aires as Keno Machado won the men’s 75kg middleweight event.

Karate made its long-awaited first appearance at these Youth Olympic Games, with the first three finals taking place.

Egypt’s Yasmin Nasr Elgewily and Japan’s Kokoro Sakaji would secure the women’s 53kg and 59kg gold medals, having seen off the challenge of Japan’s Rinka Tahata and Russia’s Chernysheva in their respective events.

The finals proved mixed for Japan as their karatekas ended with one win and two defeats in gold medal bouts, as Masaki Yamaoka lost the 61kg final to Mohammed Al Assiri.

Russia’s Maria Voronina and Mariia Bocharova were crowned women’s beach volleyball champions, following a 21-19, 21-19 win over Italy's Claudia Scampoli and Nicol Bertozzi.

Norway’s Frida Berntsen and Emilie Olimstad won bronze.

Karate made its first appearance of the Games with three titles on offer ©Getty Images

Sweden's Jonatan Hellvig and David Ahman beat Matthew Immers and Yorick de Groot of the Netherlands 22-20, 21-15 to win the men’s title, as Mauro Zelayeta and Juan Amieva Tarditti of Argentina took bronze.

Kazakhstan’s Gleb Burssenskiy and Yevgeniy Fedorov won the men’s combined cycling competition after ending on 418 points after the five disciplines.

Luxembourg’s Nicolas Kess and Arthur Kluckers finished as the runners-up on a total of 276, while Britain secured bronze on 253.

Denmark’s Sofie Heby Pedersen and Mie Saabye won the women’s event on 376 points, with Austria’s Laura Stigger and Hannah Streicher second on 355.

Bronze was secured to Hungary, as they ended on 255 points overall.