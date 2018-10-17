By Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires 2018: Day 11 of competition
Timeline
- 9 hours ago: Welcome to day 11 of competition at Buenos Aires 2018
- 8 hours ago: IGF executive director confident star names will participate at Tokyo 2020
- 6 hours ago: Russia secure beach volleyball gold with victory over Italy
- 6 hours ago: Argentina into men's 3x3 basketball final after dramatic win over Ukraine
- 6 hours ago: Danish duo crowned women's combined cycling champions
- 5 hours ago: Price wins first British gold as flyweight stops opponent in final
- 4 hours ago: Dominant United States secure women's 3x3 basketball title
- 4 hours ago: Kazakhstan crowned men's combined cycling champions
- 4 hours ago: Hosts clinch men's 3x3 basketball gold by beating Belgium
- 4 hours ago: Argentina's Arregui adds to gold medal haul with men's welterweight title
- 3 hours ago: Medal maths...
- 3 hours ago: Russia's Dronov wins men's super heavyweight boxing gold
- 2 hours ago: Cowles claims men's individual recurve title
- 2 hours ago: Egypt’s Elgewily earns first karate gold of Buenos Aires 2018
- 2 hours ago: Al Assiri secures gold for Saudi Arabia in men's 61kg kumite karate event
- 2 hours ago: Japan's Sakaji triumphs in women's 59kg kumite karate final
- 2 hours ago: Swedish pairing claim men's beach volleyball crown
- 2 hours ago: Somnuek secures women's 57kg featherweight boxing title
- 20 minutes ago: China and Colombia combine for mixed team diving gold
- 9 minutes ago: Phoemsap secures opening boxing gold of evening session
