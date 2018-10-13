By Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires 2018: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 19 hours ago: Day seven of competition underway
- 18 hours ago: Differing fortunes for American basketball teams
- 18 hours ago: Over 70,000 attend Youth Olympic events on day six
- 16 hours ago: Gaston beats Acosta in straight sets to win men's singles tennis gold
- 16 hours ago: Tactics backfire spectacularly for gold medal weightlifting contenders
- 15 hours ago: Hosts celebrate gold in Nacra 15 sailing event
- 14 hours ago: Youth Olympic Park already at capacity as weekend crowds flock to venues
- 14 hours ago: IWF hold weightlifting focus day at Youth Olympic Village
- 13 hours ago: Poland and Slovenia combine to win women's doubles gold
- 12 hours ago: Italy's Casadei wins jump-off to secure final equestrian gold
- 11 hours ago: Abdelmaksoud claims gold for Egypt in women's modern pentathlon final
- 11 hours ago: Gold for Spain in men's beach handball event
- 11 hours ago: Khamhaeng dominates on way to women's over 63kg gold
- 11 hours ago: Fayzieva claims comfortable canoe head-to-head gold for Uzbekistan
- 10 hours ago: Sealed with a Kiss as Hungarian triumphs in men's kayak head-to-head
- 10 hours ago: Shilson strikes gold in women's 43kg wrestling event
- 10 hours ago: Argentina secure women's beach handball title with success over Croatia
- 10 hours ago: Malmgren seals Swedish gold in women's 49kg freestyle wrestling
- 10 hours ago: Lin lands first diving gold of Buenos Aires 2018
- 9 hours ago: All-around champion Kitazono secures men's floor title as apparatus finals begin
- 9 hours ago: Ozaki tops women's 57kg freestyle wrestling podium
- 9 hours ago: Villa vaults to top of podium again
- 9 hours ago: China's Zhou secures women's 65kg freestyle wrestling gold
- 8 hours ago: China's Yin wins men's pommel horse final
- 8 hours ago: Cuban wrestler beats home favourite in women's 73kg event
- 8 hours ago: Iranian delivers decisive final lift to win final weightlifting gold
- 8 hours ago: Klimenko clinches uneven bars crown as Villa settles for second
- 7 hours ago: Day seven of competition concludes
