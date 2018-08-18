KiosTix has enlisted the help of Blibli.com to try and sell tickets for the Asian Games ©KiosTix

E-commerce platform Blibli.com has been drafted in to help the firm KiosTix sell Asian Games tickets after three days of malfunctions meant no one has been able to buy any.

For three days this week the ticketing system was down, so to try and rectify the problem Jakarta Palembang 2018 secretary general Eris Herryanto has announced fans can now buy tickets on blibli.com, as well as through KiosTix.

"KiosTix ticketing system is malfunctioning, so the sale of tickets will be conducted through Blibli’s website," he told the Jakarta Post.

Herryanto added that KiosTix would continue to sell tickets offline at their office in the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex and at Alfamart shops, plus on okulaku.com.

"We see that KiosTix has taken responsibility for what has happened by partnering with Blibli and other companies," he said. 

There has been anger and confusion over ticketing arrangements for the 2018 Asian Games ©Twitter
There has been anger and confusion over ticketing arrangements for the 2018 Asian Games ©Twitter

Herryanto added: "They are still fulfilling their duties in accordance with the cooperation agreement [between INASGOC and KiosTix]."

On top of the errors online, there have also been many complaints about the complicated system of exchanging online tickets for paper ones needed to enter the venues.

On Thursday (August 16), hundreds of people were reportedly stood in line at the KiosTix office to exchange their tickets.

The Opening Ceremony of the 18th Asian Games is due to take place tonight in Jakarta, starting at 7pm local time.

The Games are then scheduled to last until September 2, featuring over 60 different sporting disciplines and 45 countries.