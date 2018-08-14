New rules designed to boost the appeal of baseball as it prepares to make its return to the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020 have been launched by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

A strict 12-second time limit between pitches is among the alterations to the rules which will be trialled at the Women's Under-12 and Under-18 Baseball World Cups.

Other changes include a 90-second time restriction between innings and the establishment of an "automatic intentional walk rule" at World Cups.

Managers will now only have to signal to the umpires for an intentional walk to be issued, the WBSC said.

It is claimed the new rules will make the game faster and will improve the appeal of the sport prior to its first Olympic appearance since the 2008 Games in Beijing.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said further changes are planned aimed at enhancing the tempo of the sport.

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari says further changes to baseball's rules were planned ©Getty Images

Making the game more compact and attractive to audiences, broadcasters, hosts and event-organisers and players is a key target of the WBSC, it is claimed.

"Today marks a clear and modern direction for baseball and softball to modernise and evolve into not only a major global sport but also a permanent Olympic sport following our historic return at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," said Fraccari.

"These new measures to increase the action and speed of the game will help attract and retain the attention of new audiences and athletes around the world, particularly young people, while providing a model for National Federations and leagues to follow.

"More study and action in this direction will come, including the review of reducing national team rosters sizes and athlete-quotas, which will streamline hosting Baseball and Softball World Cups and also make our sport more attractive and sustainable within the Olympic and Paris 2024 context."