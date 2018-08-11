North Korea are among the countries to have checked early into the Athletes' Village in Jakarta for this month's Asian Games, it has been revealed.
Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) honorary life vice-president Wei Jizhong visited the Village this morning and, among the representatives from 12 countries he held talks with, was Won Kil U.
Won is Chef de Mission of North Korea and vice-president of its National Olympic Committee.
He paid special tribute to Wei for his efforts in helping North Korea settle in.
"We have 30 athletes here," Won said.
"We arrived last night.
"Mr Wei has played a very important role in the preparations for the Asian Games.
"Now we are here we can witness the good progress and the success of the Organising Committee, and we thank Mr Wei for the good advice he has provided.”
Wei spoke to representatives from 12 countries, including North Korea, whose athletes have already checked in and promised to report his findings to the organisation's President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah.
"They were all satisfied with the new Village - and if they are satisfied then I am satisfied," Wei said.
"They were very happy with the offices for the NOC (National Olympic Committee) staff, the dining hall and the rooms for the athletes.
"Their feedback was positive so I will report this to the OCA President."
The Village has seven tower blocks and is located at Kemayoran in Central Jakarta, around 30 minutes’ drive from the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex in downtown Senayan.
One of the seven towers is occupied by the workforce, and the other six blocks can accommodate 14,000 athletes and officials.
By noon, seven days before the opening ceremony on August 18, 1,000 athletes and officials had checked in of the 12,000 expected to stay at Kemayoran.
After the Asian Games, the apartments in the Village will be sold by the Indonesian Government to low-income families, hence the relatively small scale.
Each apartment has a single room, a twin room and a living room as well as the basic amenities.
"We accept this - and we have worked together to make it better," Wei said.
"We support the Government policy of benefits to the low income people."