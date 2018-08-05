The beach soccer venue which will be used at the Minsk 2019 European Games has been officially opened.

The National Beach Soccer Stadium - the only non-existing venue for next year's event in the Belarus capital - was built in just two months.

A test event - the first in any sport for Minsk 2019 - concluded today with four teams taking part in a Euro Beach Soccer League tournament.

Hosts Belarus were joined by Italy, Poland and Turkey.

Deputy Minister of Sports and Tourism Alexander Baraulya said: "The upcoming second European Games is a chance for beach soccer to show all that it has to offer.

"In 2018, a national beach soccer team was officially created in Belarus.

The stadium took just two months to build ©Minsk 2019

"The new stadium is one of the forms of state support for the preparation for the multi-sport event next year.

"The traditions created here will have great importance in the future."

The 1,500-seat stadium has been built at the Olympic Sports Complex in Minsk.

Ground was broken as Belarus held its International Olympic Day celebrations around the country in June.

A men's beach soccer tournament was held at the inaugural European Games in Baku in 2015, with Russia winning gold.

Minsk 2019 will again only feature male players.