The World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) has unveiled the list of athletes that will compete for gold in break dancing at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

The 24 athletes, made up of 12 "b-boys" and 12 "b-girls", represent 18 countries and four continents in total.

To reach Buenos Aires 2018, each dancer had to navigate through a year-long qualification process that began with the first online video qualifier in Olympic history.

The competition was open to any "b-boy" or "b-girl" around the globe between the ages of 15 and 18 - a requirement to compete at the YOG.

More than 1,000 young hopefuls submitted one-minute videos of themselves in action, and the top five from each country were selected by a panel of judges that included legends of the sport such as Crazy Legs and Storm.

Three continental qualifiers, featuring 395 shortlisted dancers, then took place during three high-profile events - the Silverback Open Championships in the United States, Battle of the Year in Germany and Taipei Bboy City in Chinese Taipei.

Eighty-seven of those dancers earned the right to compete at the WDSF World Youth Breaking Championships in Japanese city Kawasaki in May.

The 24 dancers that will compete at Buenos Aires 2018 were selected from these 87 competitors, with the final decision left to each National Olympic Committee.

The 12 "b-boys" are Japan’s Shigekix, Russia's Bumblebee, Italy’s Bad Matty, China’s X-Rain, Poland’s Axel, Belgium’s Reflow, Canada’s D-Matt, Chinese Taipei’s KennyG, France’s Martin, Vietnam’s B4, Argentina’s Broly and South Africa’s Jordan.

The 12 "b-girls" are Japan’s Ram, Russia’s Matina, South Korea’s Yell, France’s Señorita Carlota, Italy’s Lexy, The Netherlands' Vicky, Canada’s Emma, Cyprus' Ivy, Argentina’s Vale, Latvia’s Anastasia, Austria’s Ella and Hungary’s Csepke.

Last week, the WDSF carried out a rapid shuffle at the top of its administration, with President Lukas Hinder announcing his resignation and the first vice-president, Shawn Tay, being earmarked to take up the post after a five-month transitionary period.

Hinder, who has worked in the WDSF Presidium for more than 20 years, claimed he was taking the step "to bring all parties closer together in how they interpret dance as sport".

The Swiss had been WDSF President since January 2016 after taking over from Spaniard Carlos Freitag, who resigned due to health reasons.

The General Meeting of the WDSF at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne unanimously agreed to the motion presented by the Presidium to make Hinder Honorary Life President after the official handover of the WDSF Presidency to Tay, scheduled for November 17 during the WDSF World Championship Standard in Vienna.

In the meantime, the official from Singapore has been appointed as chief executive, with instructions to "report to the full Presidium, not the President or the Managing Committee".

Tay immediately made a commitment to stand for election at the 2019 WDSF Annual General Meeting to ask WDSF's members to confirm his mandate to 2021.

The WDSF took up its present name in 2011 to help competitive ballroom dancing earn a place on the Olympic programme.

Buenos Aires 2018 is due to take place from October 6 to 18 with break dancing competition scheduled to be held on 7, 8, 10 and 11, and feature individual and mixed-team battles.

A high-profile panel of judges has been assembled for the YOG that includes Storm, Crazy Legs, Moy, Mounir, Narumi, AT, and Renegade.

MC'ing the event will be Mario Bee, with DJ Fleg and DJ Lean Rock providing the beats.