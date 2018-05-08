The Mauritius official accused of sexual assault at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games has missed a second court hearing.

Police charged the 52-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with one count of sexual assault during the Games in the Australian city last month.

He is accused of "inappropriately touching" an athlete on his team at the Athletes' Village, the Gold Coast Bulletin has reported, but denies the allegation.

However, he left the country after being granted bail which came with no strict instruction to remain in Australia.

He missed an initial hearing at Southport Magistrates Court on April 16 and has now missed a second today, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

His lawyer Bill Potts spoke on his behalf and said he had been in regular contact with the official.

Steve Gollschewski, centre, admitted last month that it was "not the type of offence we would prevent people from travelling on or take any measure to do that" ©Getty Images

It is claimed he will appear in court in Australia once the matter has progressed further through the legal system.

Proceedings have now been adjourned until June 28 with police working on an evidence package to provide to Potts.

A criminal investigation was opened during the Games after the athlete involved made an accusation.

Mauritius' Minister of Youth and Sports Stephan Toussaint revealed that their Chef de Mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum had stepped down after the claim was made.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski admitted last month that it was "not the type of offence we would prevent people from travelling on or take any measure to do that".