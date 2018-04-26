National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka has met with Guo Zhongwen, his counterpart at the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), to discuss preparations for Beijing 2022.

Bubka, the former pole vaulter who is now a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board, made the journey to the Chinese capital during an Asian tour which also included last week's SportAccord Summit in Bangkok.

Both Presidents discussed preparations for China's first Winter Olympic Games in four years time, a statement afterwards explained.

They also spoke about the development of winter sports in Asia and the "steps which are taken by the country’s and capital’s leadership to ensure that the Games 2022 will be held at the highest level".

The duo also spoke about "enhanced cooperation" between the two countries in the area of sport and the assistance of the Chinese side in the preparation of Ukrainian athletes for the Olympic Winter Games 2022.

Aerials skier Oleksandr Abramenko claimed Ukrainian gold at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

This particularly relates to training camps and test competitions in China.

Ukraine earned just one medal at Pyeongchang 2018, although it was a golden one for freestyle skier Oleksandr Abramenko.

China also managed only a solitary gold, for short-track speed skater Wu Dajing, but also garnered six silver and two bronze medals.

The meeting also came at an interesting time politically as a Ukrainian Government rule banning athletes from the country competing at events in Russia was only lifted last week.