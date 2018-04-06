The sun shone for most of the day, the waters of the Pacific sparkled and giant beach balls were thrown into the crowd as beach volleyball made its Commonwealth Games debut here.

New Zealand had started the day with a win over Cyprus and it was a good start for both the men and women of Scotland, Canada and England, but there are still another six days of competition to go until medals are decided.

Organisers will be hoping that the heavy rain which came in the evening session proves to be just a blip.

Even so, it scarcely dampened the enthusiasm of the crowds who stamped their feet in unison as the music pumped out its beat around the arena.

"What an opportunity for the sport of beach volleyball, it has been a long way to get here," said Steve Hart of Volleyball Australia.

Agreement was only reached to include the sport in the Games in early 2016 but it already seems certain to be one of the success stories of Gold Coast 2018.

"It would seem a no-brainer but it wasn't easy," said Hart.

"It was tough.

A general view of the beach volleyball stadium ©Getty Images

"Behind the scenes there was a lot of work from Volleyball Australia to really lobby to push to get it into the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

"I think it is going to be the highlight of the Games.

"It is a great advertisement for Australia and for the Gold Coast."

At the Sydney 2000 Olympics, the court was on Bondi Beach and Australia took women's gold through Kerri Pottharst and Natalie Cook.

"The Olympics was a big moment when we won gold," Hart said.

"It is going to be hard to top Sydney but that was a long time ago but we do want to move on from that and this is the perfect platform to do that."

The Australians are keen that the sport will stay in the Commonwealth Games mix for Birmingham 2022.

"It's a tough question," Hart said.

"I would like to think it would be here to stay.

"We want to be in Birmingham too, that's our next challenge.

"Look at the stadium here.

The sport hopes to remain on the programme for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

"There are purpose built stadiums, they bring in the stands so it can happen anywhere."

The infamous rules on maximum size of the women's uniforms have now been replaced by "guidelines" but the sport still faces an image battle.

"That is the first perception that people have and that is unfortunate because there's so much more to the sport than that," Hart said.

"They are elite athletes who work very hard and whilst there's all the noise these athletes are absolutely committed to winning just like any others all across these Games."