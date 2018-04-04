The Organising Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on security for the Games in Japan's capital.

It has been penned with Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games Security Joint Venture, in a bid to boost safety before the Games.

The agreement will facilitate the implementation of an all-Japan security structure, which will allow Tokyo 2020 to entrust security services to Joint Venture in areas including Tokyo itself, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, as well as designated surrounding areas.

Joint Venture was established by security firm SECOM and Sohgo Security Services Co Ltd, who are both official Tokyo 2020 partners in the security and planning categories.

Tokyo 2020 say the new agreement means people will not have to be worried about personal safety during the Games ©Getty Images

The contents of the MoU include Joint Venture driving recruitment of member companies and developing the structure for recruitment.

Both parties will also hold discussions to govern a framework of security services.

Tokyo 2020 say that the agreement will ensure that all Games participants, spectators and local communities will not need to be concerned about their safety and security during the event.

The Olympics are due to run from July 24 to August 9.

The Paralympics will follow between August 25 and September 6.