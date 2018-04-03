Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters has stated the organisation will review Channel Nine’s status after the Australian broadcaster’s accreditation for the Commonwealth Games was suspended after footage of a rehearsal for the Opening Ceremony was shown.

Peters appeared to rule out the broadcaster being permitted to attend tomorrow's Opening Ceremony.

He asserted that while their accreditation status would be reviewed tomorrow, a final decision would by taken the following day.

Peters said a consequence was needed after a breach of their news access rules, which saw Channel Nine broadcast footage taken from a rehearsal for the Ceremony.

A final rehearsal was also held yesterday, with organisers urging those present to “save the surprise”.

“The suspension will be reviewed tomorrow,” Peters said.

“And there will be a decision the day after.

"Someone was in the venue, took pictures of the Opening Ceremony.

“The other 16,000 volunteers and people respected the fact we asked them not to broadcast it.

“And then they put it on their news service.

"This is not what dignity is about, this is not what trust is about, and it broke our news access rules.

"So there has to be a consequence, the same way there is a consequence for athletes and officials, and so the consequence is, we have suspended their accreditations.

"We will review them in the next few days.

"Speaking to some of the volunteers today without me raising the subject, they said, 'good on you'.

“There needs to be accountability within the media as well as anyone else and it's the right thing to do.

“So that one's to bed."

The Opening Ceremony will take place at Carrara Stadium tomorrow ©Getty Images

Channel Nine have apologised and have claimed the release of the footage was an error.

“We are in discussions with the Commonwealth Games authorities to restore our accreditation and hope to have the situation resolved as soon as possible,” a Channel Nine statement read.

Channel Nine’s major commercial rival, Channel Seven, have exclusive broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) sold the rights to the Games in Australia to Channel Seven back in 2014.

Under the terms of the Host City Contract for the Commonwealth Games, only rights holding broadcasters will be able to broadcast video and audio content of Gold Coast 2018.

This has been a source of frustration for several media outlets in the build-up to the Games, with Newcorp and Fairfax Media having threatened boycotts.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg backed Gold Coast 2018’s stance in enforcing their news access rules for the Games.

"When people are given the privilege to come in and watch an event, and they break the rules, that's not high performance, that's infringing on the spirit which these Games represent,” he said.

"It is very disappointing when things like this do happen.

“I think we have to commend the efforts of Gold Coast 2018 in enforcing their policies on this matter."

A similar case occurred at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, where news agency Reuters were banned from the Opening Ceremony after one of its photographers captured images of the Olympic Cauldron being lit prior to the event.