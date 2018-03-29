Twenty-six investigators and analysts have attended a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) meeting to share worldwide anti-doping intelligence.

The meeting, which was hosted by the Finnish Center for Integrity in Sports in Helsinki, included representatives from two International Federations as well as Interpol and WADA itself.

They heard presentations on latest Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) innovations and reviewed a draft version of the Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (ADIIN) management plan.

This is due to be presented to WADA's Executive Committee and Foundation Board in May.