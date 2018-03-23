Lucy Stanhope has been called up as the replacement for the injured Claudia Fragapane on England's artistic gymnastics team for next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Commonwealth Games England confirmed Stanhope would take the place of Fragapane, who was ruled out after suffering a torn Achilles in training, on the women's squad for the Games here.

Fragapane's injury means she will not be able to defend the gold medals she won in the all-around, team, floor and vault competitions at Glasgow 2014.

But it has opened the door for 17-year-old Stanhope, who competed at the 2015 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival in Tbilisi and the Junior European Championships the following year.

"It feels amazing - I'm so excited to be competing for team England," said Stanhope.

"I'm also really proud of myself and just so happy to be involved in such a big event.

"I was dreaming about being selected and thought I was thereabouts and now it's real it feels incredible."

Claudia Fragapane was ruled out of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast after she suffered a torn Achilles in training earlier this month ©Getty Images

Stanhope added: "I'm really excited to go to Australia, to wear the team England kit and to compete.

"I competed at the European Youth Olympics in 2015 and Junior European Championships in 2016 but this is another level.

"I think I'm going to be really nervous but really excited once I walk out into the arena."

Stanhope will be among the English gymnasts hoping to continue the country's rich tradition in the sport at the Commonwealth Games.

England currently sit third in the all-time gymnastics medal table with 82, including 28 gold, 28 silver and 26 bronze.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held from April 4 to 15, with artistic gymnastics events due to take place between April 5 and 9.