European Muslim Forum representatives, together with a group of activists, staged a protest at the entrance to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Saturday. The protest was a "call to action" to demand that Israel be banned from the Olympic Games. They arrived the day before to petition the IOC to boycott Israel.

People began to gather at the entrance to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, around midday on Saturday 9 March when the European Muslim Forum (EMF) peaceful demonstration was scheduled to begin. Under the slogan 'No peace, no games', nearly a hundred people joined the protest. The aim of the demonstration, which took place on Saturday 9 March in front of the IOC headquarters, was, according to the organisers, to express their rejection of the actions of Israel in Gaza and to "raise awareness of the situation in Palestine".

The choice of this very specific and symbolic location was to "urge the IOC to expel the state of Israel from the International Olympic Movement and more specifically from the Olympic Games" as long as the events and conflict in Gaza continue. The demonstration was open to "the Swiss public and people of goodwill throughout Europe". During the event, the demonstrators took the floor to protest against what the EMF sees as "the International Olympic Committee's failure to act, an insult to the feelings of the global community and a mockery of the Olympic principles laid down by Pierre de Coubertin, who said: 'O Sport, You are Peace'".





The EFM members protest at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne. INSIDE THE GAMES

The day before the demonstration, on Friday 8 March, EMF officials sent a personal letter to IOC President Thomas Bach expressing their strongest complaint. They reiterated this stance at the event near the headquarters: "We hope that the Olympic ideals prevail and that the IOC considers banning Israel from all sporting events, including the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The political games of the current IOC leadership can no longer be tolerated. Double standards are unacceptable in the International Olympic Movement". One of the representatives of the EFM, Anna Stamou, was present at the demonstration in Lausanne. She confirmed that their presence there was a protest to "ban Israel's participation in the Olympic Games". Speaking on behalf of the EFM, Stamou said: "It is unacceptable for Israel to take part in sport while Palestinians continue to suffer and die without hope. The failure of the international community to provide adequate humanitarian aid and to enforce a ceasefire is making the situation worse".

The representative confirmed to Inside the Games the delivery of: "a letter to the IOC, addressed to President Thomas Bach, informing them of our intention to demonstrate. We have gathered here from different parts of Europe, including Greece, Denmark, Switzerland... The aim is to raise awareness and call for action".

Stamou added: "We point out that the IOC has more readily banned countries such as the Russian Olympic Committee for its conflict with Ukraine and the Afghan Olympic Committee for restricting women from participating in sport. But what about the Palestinians? It is unacceptable to allow Israel to take part in the Olympic Games under these circumstances". The EMF representative continued "the delivery of the letter and the meeting we had with the IOC Communications Director at the IOC headquarters last Friday, reiterating our request to ban Israel from participating in the Games. That is our request". What took place outside the IOC headquarters in Lausanne is part of a wider campaign that has been launched around the globe to hold Israel to account for what they claim are illegal actions, and to align the international sports institutions with the global calls for justice and peace.





The EFM members delivered their petition to veto Israel at the IOC headquarters on Friday. INSIDE THE GAMES

Letter from the EFS to IOC President Thomas Bach

Dear Mr President,

We, the European Muslim Forum, together with affiliated movements for justice and peace, are writing to you in a final attempt to draw your attention to the ongoing tragedy facing the world in the Middle East. For months, Israel has been committing a series of war crimes against Palestinian civilians.

The recent decision of the International Court of Justice that the state of Israel must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza is proof that genocide is indeed underway. Unfortunately, since the ICJ's decision in January 2024, hundreds of civilians have been killed, thousands have been seriously injured and the entire population has been malnourished.

This shows that the State of Israel shows absolute contempt for international law and the courts. As a result, the ICJ continues to receive new cases against Israeli actions from numerous countries and organisations. The constant global protests are clear evidence that people, free thinkers from every corner of the world, are demanding justice and peace for Palestine. The world can no longer be silent.

In the shadow of this tragedy, how can Israel participate in the Olympic Games as a member of the Olympic spirit and ideals? How can the International Olympic Committee tolerate this participation? The history of the Olympic Games has shown us that the IOC has taken drastic measures in various cases of countries whose actions do not correspond to the Olympic ideals.

We'll just mention the two most recent cases: The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC in October 2023 because of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Then there is Afghanistan's ban from international sport in December 2022 until women are allowed to practise sport in the country.

This shows that the IOC is genuinely and deeply concerned about human life, dignity and freedom. It dares to act where conditions demand it. With regard to the State of Israel, this is our request. The IOC should ban Israel from participating in Olympic sports until it complies with international law and accepts a decent future for the Palestinian people. We firmly believe that we share the same ideals. The world is looking to the IOC to affirm that humanity can demand peace and justice.

We have the duty and honour to deliver this letter to you today (March 8th) and we will join the peaceful protest tomorrow (March 9th) together with concerned individuals in front of your facilities. We will raise our voices and people's awareness about the Palestinian tragedy and also expose Israel's inexplicable immunity to act above humanitarian and international laws.

It is our hope that you will consider our request and take fair and firm action against their participation in the Olympic Games.

Yours sincerely,

European Muslim Forum

Press conference of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and of Paris-2024 in Saint-Denis. GETTY IMAGES

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has no plans for sanctions against Israel before the Paris Olympics over its war in Gaza. "It is out of the question to imagine sanctions (against Israel) at this stage," said Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujan. Some Palestinian activists have called for the IOC to sanction Israel over the Gaza war, as has a group of left-wing French MPs. The head of the IOC's Paris 2024 coordination committee said that the Gaza conflict and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Moscow was suspended by the IOC, were "different situations".

"The reasons that led the IOC to sanction first Russia and then the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) are very specific," he told AFP. He said: "Russia and more recently the ROC have undermined essential parts of the Olympic Charter. That's not the case with the Palestinian Olympic Committee or the Israeli Olympic Committee... which are co-existing peacefully. It's quite clear that these are different situations.

IOC President Thomas Bach said afterwards that Russia had violated the Olympic Charter and the Olympic ceasefire with its invasion, which took place shortly after the Beijing Winter Olympics. Bach said this week: "Israeli athletes will receive special protection during the Paris Games. "Measures will be taken," he said in remarks quoted by the Swiss newspaper 24 Heures.

"The Israelis must feel comfortable during the Games. Everyone must be treated equally, whether in the Olympic village or elsewhere. Everyone must be respected and have a respectful attitude."