The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has no plans to sanction Israel before the Paris Olympics due to its war in Gaza. "It's out of the question to imagine sanctions (on Israel) at this time," said Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujan.

Some Palestinian activists, as well as a group of left-wing French MPs, have called for Israel to be sanctioned by the IOC for the war in Gaza. The head of the IOC coordination committee for Paris 2024 said that the conflict in Gaza and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, for which Moscow was suspended by the IOC, were "different situations".

"The reasons that led the IOC to initially sanction Russia and then the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) are very specific." as reported by AFP. He said: "Russia and more recently the ROC undermined essential parts of the Olympic charter. That's not the case for the Palestinian Olympic Committee, nor the Israeli Olympic Committee... which coexist peacefully together. It's entirely clear that these are different situations."

IOC Paris 2024 Coordination Committee Chairman Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant. GETTY IMAGES

Four days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the IOC urged all international sports federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from their competitions and cancel future events in Russia. IOC President Thomas Bach said afterwards that Russia had violated the Olympic charter and the Olympic ceasefire with its invasion, which took place just after the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in October last year after it included regional sports organizations in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine as members. Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete in this year's Paris Games as neutrals, outside team events and as long as they do not actively support the war in Ukraine.

The IOC estimates that only eight Russian athletes and three Belarusians have qualified as neutrals, although there is growing speculation that Russia will boycott the entire event. Bach said this week that Israeli athletes would have special protection during the Paris Games. "Measures will be taken," he said in remarks quoted by the Swiss newspaper 24 Heures.

"Israelis must feel comfortable during the Games. Everyone must be treated equally, whether in the Olympic Village or elsewhere. Everyone must be respected and have a respectful attitude."

Eleven Israelis were killed during an attack on their delegation at the Munich Olympics in 1972 by Palestinian extremists.