The upcoming fourth edition of Steering the Course, World Sailing's global women's sailing festival, will highlight the journeys of female role models within the sport, particularly in this Olympic year, including coaching, officiating, and sports administration.

During Gender Equality Month and in the lead up to International Women's Day, Member National Authorities (MNAs), sailing clubs, and volunteers are encouraged to host a variety of different activities for women sailors, such as Learn to Sail courses, Women's Race Days, inspirational talks, and an eSailing Challenge.

The schedule for the two 2024 Festivals is as follows: The first one will run from Friday 17 May to Sunday 26 May and the second one will take place from Friday 27 September to Sunday 6 October.

Fiona Kidd, Head of International Development at World Sailing, said: "The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be the first to achieve gender parity in terms of the number of male and female athletes, and two of the three key roles in sailing this summer will be held by female officials.""

World Sailing will soon launch the 2024 Festival Guide, which will provide insight into suggested event ideas for hosting, strategies for social media engagement during the festivals, and support resources for marketing efforts. Sailing continues to demonstrate its inclusivity, welcoming participants of all genders, backgrounds, and skill levels. This year's Steering the Course will reaffirm that there are opportunities available for everyone in the sport.

"Olympic sailing has provided a number of brilliant female role models - on and off the water - and, whether you are taking your first step into the sport or building on previous experience, Steering the Course aims to encourage more women into sailing and provide opportunities to gain the qualifications needed to grow the sport and develop sailing around the world," concluded Kidd.