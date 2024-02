It has been developed with the participation of all institutions and athletes' representatives. The goal is to address the place of sailing within the Olympic Movement. Through this work, World Sailing aims to align its decisions with those of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

World Sailing has published its Olympic Vision strategy. The objective is to strengthen the sport's contribution to the Olympic Movement. The aim is to align World Sailing's decisions with those of the IOC. This will help to unify criteria and strategies.

The Olympic Vision has been developed with the support of global management consultants McKinsey & Company and in consultation with Member National Authorities (MNAs), World Sailing classes, the World Sailing Board and Council and athlete representatives. The aim is to understand and address sailing's role in the Olympic Movement.

The Olympic Vision document aims to strengthen our sport’s contribution to the Olympic Movement and ensure sailing improves its marketability, accessibility, sustainability and diversity across the board.



Read the full article below 👇

🔗 https://t.co/H5NPJOpWqt pic.twitter.com/jejbTzNXwj — World Sailing 🌎⛵️ (@worldsailing) February 27, 2024

Quanhai Li, President of World Sailing, said: "World Sailing's Olympic Vision provides clear guidance for all Olympic Classes and MNAs, as well as for World Sailing's decision-making, to ensure that sailing's programmes, events and development initiatives are aligned with the IOC's goals for the Olympic Movement.

"Through this document, we have the opportunity to refocus our attention on Olympic Sailing in the areas that matter most, with a clear goal in mind. This will help Class Associations and MNAs to prioritise specific areas, work towards targets and incorporate the guidelines into their own strategies for the next eight years and beyond".

Introducing our Olympic Vision 🤝



A document created to provide clear guidance for all Olympic classes, member federations, and World Sailing decision-making.



Download the document here 👇

📄 https://t.co/GbHDIbW3n6 pic.twitter.com/a5rzJ2JA1K — World Sailing 🌎⛵️ (@worldsailing) February 27, 2024

The need for gender equality and equity, as well as the preparation of coaches and teams, is also reflected in the Olympic Vision. Sustainability is also an important part of World Sailing's strategy. It will support the latest innovative and low-carbon technologies to accelerate change, including equipment manufacturing, fleet decarbonisation, digital refereeing and training.