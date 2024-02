Entrants are expected to hear the results of the voting next Friday, 16 February. Those who do not win a place will have the opportunity to run the world's largest half marathon in aid of a number of charities. The race will follow the iconic route from Newcastle to South Shields.

No one wants to miss the AJ Bell Great North Run 2024, the world's largest half marathon, which attracted more than 60,000 runners in England in 2023. The iconic route between Newcastle and South Shields will be completed by all participants. All records have been broken for this 43rd edition. Voters will receive their results by 16 February.

For those who did not make the cut this year, it is not the end of the road. Thousands of runners are looking to join their fundraising teams at hundreds of charities large and small. More than £25 million is raised for good causes each year.

Paul Foster, Chief Executive of The Great Run Company, said: "It's fantastic that a record number of people have registered to take part in this great race. It means a lot that so many people are so passionate about taking part in the Great North Run each year. "

"For those who can't make it this year, don't give up. You can still be at the start line wearing a charity vest and doing something amazing for a good cause."

Over 60,000 participants ran the iconic Newcastle-South Shields route in 2023. GNR

The weekend will be complete, with distances for all spectators. "There are also a number of other trials in July. "You can also try the Great North 10K on 7 July, which starts from the Great North Run start line and crosses the Tyne Bridge twice. It is ideal for those who have missed out on the race or as a useful warm-up for the half marathon distance as part of their training plans," he continued.

Plans are well underway for the 43rd Great North Run in September. Celebrations are planned to mark the recent award of the World Athletics Heritage Plaque, in recognition of "an exceptional contribution to the global history and development of the sport".

The 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run



The AJ Bell Great North Run is the world’s biggest half marathon, with 60,000 runners taking on the 13.1 mile route from Newcastle - South Shields each year. Closing on Monday 12 February at 10am.



Contact us an email at [email protected] pic.twitter.com/L25wo54RYg — Ataxia UK (@AtaxiaUK) January 20, 2024

As well as the half marathon, the weekend includes the Great North 5K on the Friday evening and the AJ Bell Junior and Mini events on the Saturday, the UK's largest children's running event.

Open to minis (aged three to eight) for a 1.2km race and juniors (aged 9 to 16) for a 4km challenge, they will be inspired by some of the atmosphere and community spirit that characterises the world's biggest half marathon.

This #ThrowbackThursday we're reliving this ICONIC moment when Paula Radcliffe (GBR) ran the fastest women's Half Marathon ever at the 2003 Great North Run in an incredible 65:40 😱



Race among the greatest at the 2024 AJ Bell #GreatNorthRun 👇https://t.co/nv4zqhW0bz pic.twitter.com/ZKB12JhI5K — Great Run (@Great_Run) January 25, 2024

The race was first run in 1981. It crosses the North East of England. It now attracts 60,000 runners. The Great North Run is the largest half marathon in the world.

The spectacle on the streets and the welcome given by the locals to those who come to run makes for a different atmosphere. What makes it special is the local support and the millions of pounds raised for good causes. The essence of the race is its charitable nature.

The city to sea route takes runners on a 13.1 mile journey, starting in Newcastle city centre and ending in a grandstand on the South Shields coast.