Bulgarian sambist Ivan Harkov won the World champions title in November 2023 in Yerevan. It was the first world title for Bulgaria after 10 years. In an interview to bTV Harkov talked about his journey to the world title.





“In the beginning, I struggled to get ahead, to be a little ahead, not to be the last. I finished third twice, then the third time, then I started fighting to get somewhere further," told the World Champion. Now he has another journey - to prove that his victory wasn’t by accident. “From now on I need to prove to everyone that this was not just luck. It's proof to you that you can continue, fight and build”, said Harkov. The victory in the world championship made Harkov more famous in his homeland, where he also works as an officer in Security police.

“The word had already spread that I had become world champion, and we received a report in the morning about a boy - drunk and aggressive and shouting, screaming. I just entered the room, he looked at me, stood up and said - "Father Ivan, everything is ok!" Nothing more. The good thing in this work is that there is no day, no shift, you go to work and you don't know what will happen” said the Bulgarian athlete.