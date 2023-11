The Dominican Republic is setting its sights on Armenia. The Caribbean country will be present at the upcoming Sambo World Championships taking place in Yerevan, Armenia, from November 10th to 12th, as reported by RC Noticias.

The seasoned athlete Audrey Puello, competing in the over 80-kilogram category, will lead the Dominican representation. She will be joined by Enmanuellle Uribe in the over 98-kilogram division and Luis de Jesús in combat sambo, competing in the 58-kilogram category. This information was provided by the President of the Dominican Republic's Sambo Association, who also holds a prominent role in the Pan-American Sambo Union. Sambo Association

The delegation representing the Dominican Republic in the Armenian city is partially funded by the International Sambo Federation.

The Dominican President himself will accompany the athletes, serving as one of the speakers at the World Congress taking place on November 10th in Yerevan, in conjunction with the world championship. The event will bring together global leaders to discuss various proposals for the improvement and advancement of this sports discipline, which continues to experience growth.