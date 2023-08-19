World Taekwondo has signed an Implementation Agreement on the relocation of its headquarters to Chuncheon.

The International Federation currently based in South Korean capital Seoul announced Chuncheon - that beat competition from Gimpo - as its preferred location for new headquarters in April.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue and Chuncheon Mayor Donghan Yook signed the agreement during the Opening Ceremony of the Gangwon Chuncheon 2023 World Taekwondo Cultural Festival.

"Chuncheon City has hosted many international and domestic taekwondo competitions over the past few decades and with the establishment of the headquarters of World Taekwondo here we will significantly increase the synergies between Chuncheon City and our federation," Choue said.

World Taekwondo announced Chuncheon - that beat competition from Gimpo - as its preferred location for new headquarters in April ©World Taekwondo

A four-storey building with 3,100m2 of floor space is being planned with construction set to take place from 2024 to 2027.

It will feature a performance hall, memorial hall, exhibition room, reception, and rest area on the first and second floors.

Office spaces and meeting rooms will be located on the third and fourth floors with a garden and observatory facility on the rooftop.

"The purpose of the agreement is to establish the rights and obligations of World Taekwondo and the city of Chuncheon, Gangwon State with an aim of relocating headquarters of World Taekwondo to Chuncheon Songam Sports Town in the City of Chuncheon," a World Taekwondo statement read.

It is hoped that the new headquarters at Chuncheon will "enhance the image of the city".