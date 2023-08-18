Singapore has been awarded the hosting rights for the inaugural World Taekwondo Virtual Championships in 2024 on the opening day of the Gangwon-Chuncheon World Taekwondo Cultural Festival.

World Taekwondo cited Singapore's staging of the first-ever Olympic Esports Week in June as a reason for the decision which was taken during an Extraordinary Council Meeting.

"Congratulations to Singapore on the awarding of the first-ever World Taekwondo Virtual Championships," said World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue.

"Following the resounding success of the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore, I can think of no better host to stage this important new event and bring Virtual Taekwondo to the world."

The precise dates of the event are expected to be announced at a later day.

Those attending the World Taekwondo Extraordinary Council meeting in person were joined by online participants ©World Taekwondo

"This is a key milestone for Taekwondo which reflects our commitment to innovation and engaging new audiences," added Choue.

World Taekwondo is also set to move its headquarters to Chuncheon after the relocation was approved at the meeting.

The decision was taken after a detailed bidding process in which Chuncheon was selected based on its strong taekwondo heritage and also scored highly across evaluation criteria of sustainability, suitability, facility infrastructure and expected impact.

Chuncheon was also awarded the World Taekwondo Octagon Diamond Games, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team Championships and the World Para Taekwondo Open Challenge from 2024 to 2026.

The Host City Contract was signed by Choue and Chuncheon Mayor Donghan Yook.

Meanwhile, Athletes Committee co-chairs Wu Jingyu and Cheick Cisse both joined the meeting as ex-officio members of the Council.

A total of 13 representatives of World Taekwondo’s administration and continental unions are also to undertake an International Olympic Committee safeguarding initiative.