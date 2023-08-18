Chinese figure skating Han Cong has announced his retirement due to injury, meaning he will not be able to defend his pairs title alongside Sui Wenjing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Han and Sui hit the headlines across China when they were crowned Olympic champions at Beijing 2022.

But China’s hopes over the pair teaming up to seek back-to-back titles at Milan Cortina 2026 after over after Han revealed that he had decided to call time on his figure skating career.

Han Cong, left, said he was "still not fit to be back to the rink" ©Getty Images

"I am sorry to announce that I have decided to withdraw from all competitions in the Milan cycle,” Han wrote on social media as reported by the South China Morning Post.

"One-nd-a half years after the Beijing Winter Olympics, I am still not fit to be back to the rink.

"I will keep working on figure skating in a different capacity, and I wish all the best for Sui, who will be sure to pursue her own dreams.

"We will still be the most solid partners for each other."

Sui claimed she supported Han’s decision.

"We will always be each other’s cheerleaders," said Sui.

"And we’ll always be on the road of figure skating together."

Sui Wenjing, left, claimed she supported the decision of pairs partner Han Cong, right, to hang up his skates due to injury ©Getty Images

Han and Sui claimed pair silver at Pyeongchang 2018 when they finished behind Germany’s Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Masscot.

Four years later, Han and Sui posted a total score of 239.88 points to clinch the gold medal, beating Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Han and Sui also achieved five World Championships medals, including golds in 2017 and 2019, and won six Four Continents titles.