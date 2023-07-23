The LA84 Foundation has hosted activities in 2028 Olympics and Paralympics host city Los Angeles as part of Play Day, which seeks to break down barriers and address inequalities faced by young people in their access to sport.

Events were staged jointly with the Play Equity Fund, established by the LA84 Foundation as a public charity in 2014 aiming to ensure all children can access sport.

The County of Los Angeles and State of California proclaimed June 24 as "Play Day", and it featured support from professional teams including National Basketball Association team the Los Angeles Clippers and National Football League team the Los Angeles Rams.

Stations were provided by organisations including California Ultimate Frisbee and the Sloane Stephens Foundation started by the American tennis player.

Play Day events were also held in other cities across the United States, as LA84 Foundation President and chief executive Renata Simril explained.

"We also have activations in 50 countries across the US," Simril said.

"This is a day to elevate the important role that sport, play, and movement has in our lives, and for us to demand that all kids should have equal access to sport, play and movement."

Still thinking about #PlayDay2023 🤩🤩



Thank you to all who joined #PlayDay2023 in LA and nationwide to PLAY and make your voice heard for #PlayEquityNow.@playequityfund pic.twitter.com/2vPWdNviMg — LA84 Foundation (@LA84Foundation) June 27, 2023

Play Equity Fund vice-president Fernando Ramirez underlined the importance of Play Day.

"What Play Day represents for the Play Equity Fund is really what we're all about," he said.

"Encouraging and removing all barriers to play.

"We believe all children should have a right to play."

The LA84 Foundation is a non-profit organisation established to manage the profits generated by Los Angeles hosting the 1984 Olympics.

The Olympics are set to return to Los Angeles in 2028, followed by the Paralympic Games.

It is set to mark the third time the city has held the Olympics after 1932 and 1984, and the first time it has staged the Paralympics.