Thousands of hotel workers go on strike seeking better conditions before LA 2028

Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California have gone on strike with the aim of securing higher wages and better benefits before Los Angeles stages the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics.

The UNITE Here Local 11 Union, which claim to represent more than 32,000 employees in hotels, restaurants, sporting venues and convention centres, has announced that members have walked out over the dispute.

Major hotels in Los Angeles and Santa Monica have been affected by the strike action, with cooks, dishwashers, room attendants, bellmen and front desk workers among those agreeing to go on the picket line.

The move comes after members of UNITE Here Local 11 Union voted 96 per cent in favour of taking strike action.

"Our members were devastated first by the pandemic, and now by the greed of their bosses," said Kurt Petersen, co-leader of the Unite Here Local 11 Union.

"The industry got bailouts while we got cuts.

"Now, the hotel negotiators decided to take a four-day holiday instead of negotiating.

"Shameful."

Thank you @RepAdamSchiff and @SenMariaEDurazo for coming today to join workers at the Sheraton Universal picket line. When we fight, we win! #SoCalHotelStrike pic.twitter.com/cRLzKRUa0q — UNITE HERE Local 11 (@UNITEHERE11) July 3, 2023

The UNITE Here Local 11 Union is calling for workers' $5 (£4/€4.60)-an-hour wage increases.

Other demands include access to affordable family health care benefits and stronger workplace protections.

More than 500 workers at InterContinental and Indigo hotels were the first to go on strike before being joined by DoubleTree by Hilton, Biltmore Los Angeles and Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa.

The Westin Bonaventure, which is one of Los Angeles’ biggest hotels employing more than 600 union workers, reached a deal to gain increased wages and pension contributions.

"We applaud the Westin Bonaventure and Peter Zen for putting the workers and our city first," said Petersen.

"LA is the world’s most important tourist destination, with the World Cup and Olympics coming back-to-back in 2026 and 2028.

"This agreement takes steps ensuring that workers who work in LA will be able to live in LA.

"Now the rest of the industry needs to step up.

"If they continue to be greedy and short-sighted, workers will strike."