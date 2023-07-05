Hindley catapults into Tour de France lead after mountainous stage five triumph

Australian Jai Hindley surged to the top of cycling's Tour de France general classification on the first mountainous stage of the race after tackling the gruelling Col de Marie Blanque Climb.

The fifth day of the Tour, starting in Pau, saw Britain's Adam Yates' lead disintegrate while also exposing the weaknesses of his UAE Emirates team-mate Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia.

Bora-Hansgrohe's Hindley came over the top of the 1,035-metre final ascent alone before speeding towards the finish line in Laruns to complete the 163-kilometre ride in 3hours 57min 7sec.

He had time to catch his breath before he was joined on the podium by Lidl-Trek's Italian Giulio Ciccone and Austria's Felix Gall of AG2R Citroën Team 32 seconds later.

Last year's Giro d'Italia winner Hindley now holds the yellow jersey with a 47-second advantage over Denmark's defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Team Jumbo-Visma.

Meanwhile, Yates' six-second advantage has slipped to a 1min 34sec deficit, putting him in fifth place.

He becomes the eighth Australian to take the yellow jersey after being able to slip out into an early 36-man breakaway before pulling away for the solo finish.

"We were sort of improvising and enjoying some bike racing," Hindley said.

"I just sort of managed to find myself in that group and I enjoyed it today.

"It is really incredible and I have no words [to wearing the yellow jersey].

"The guys on the radio were just screaming to ride to the line.

"I couldn't hear what was happening.

"I was trying to gain as much time as possible and get the stage win and I find myself in the yellow jersey.

"I didn't know what to expect.

"It is my first Tour, it is hard to come here with massive ambitions but I wanted to be competitive and have some form of success and I have just won a stage of the Tour de France.

"It is pretty incredible."

Tomorrow's stage sees riders travel from Tarbes to Cauterets over 145km for the second straight mountain stage.