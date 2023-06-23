The United States has been awarded hosting rights of the new and expanded FIFA Club World Cup tournament, due to take place in 2025.

A total of 32 teams are set to line up in the 2025 edition, up from the seven that have contested the last two versions.

This year’s edition is due to be held in Saudi Arabia in December and is also set to feature seven teams.

The 32 teams due to feature in the 2025 edition in the US are set to include 12 UEFA clubs, including the Champions League winners between the 2020-2021 and 2023-2024 seasons, plus eight teams determined by ranking.

They are set to be joined by six South American Football Confederation clubs, including the winners of the Copa Libertadores between 2021 and 2024, and two teams decided by ranking.

The four winners of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Champions League between 2021 and 2024 are set to represent the CONCACAF region.

The four Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League winners between 2021 and 2024 are set to represent the AFC, with the four Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League winners from 2021 to 2024 set to act as the CAF representatives.

One Oceania Football Confederation club and one club from the host country are set to complete the line-up.

From 2025, the tournament is set to take place every four years.

Real Madrid are defending FIFA Club World Cup champions, having won last year's edition in Morocco ©Getty Images

"The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be the pinnacle of elite professional men’s club football, and with the required infrastructure in place together with a massive local interest, the United States is the ideal host to kick off this new, global tournament," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"With some of the world’s top clubs already qualified, fans from every continent will be bringing their passion and energy to the United States in two years’ time for this significant milestone in our mission to make football truly global."

FIFA says the United States was chosen as the host for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup because of the country’s record of staging major events, and to enable it to "maximise synergies" with the delivery of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, due to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Qatar hosted both the 2019 and 2020 Club World Cup tournaments, in the build-up to the nation staging the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The appointment of the US as 2025 Club World Cup hosts was confirmed at a virtual FIFA Council meeting, which also agreed to postpone the formal launch of the bidding process to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Other business included the approval of regulations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup preliminary competition, set to begin in September, in the run-up to the next World Cup.

Bangkok in Thailand was awarded the 2024 FIFA Congress, scheduled to be held on May 17.

Hosts for four FIFA tournaments were also announced - with Indonesia scheduled to hold the Under-17 World Cup 2023, Colombia due to host the Under-20 Women’s World Cup 2024, the Dominican Republic selected to host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024 and Uzbekistan chosen to stage the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024.