The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has struck a deal to televise this year's FIFA Women’s World Cup in Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain after facing threats of a potential blackout in the "Big Five" nations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino warned last month that the five leading European football nations could miss out on broadcasting the tournament scheduled to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand unless offers for the television rights significantly improved.

In October 2022, the EBU and FIFA announced an initial deal confirming that the FIFA Women’s World Cup would be broadcast free-to-air across 28 European territories.

Under the revised agreement, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain have been added as well as Ukraine.

Infantino said that the new deal would ensure "maximum exposure" of the tournament as it is set to be shown across 34 European territories.

"As part of this agreement, the EBU has committed to working towards broadcasting at least one hour of weekly content dedicated to women's football on its own digital platform and broadcaster network," said Infantino.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has described offers to televise the FIFA Women's World Cup as a "a slap in the face for women worldwide" ©Getty Images

"This will provide a huge promotional and exposure opportunity for women’s football, which is a top priority for us in line with FIFA’s commitment to the long-term development of the sport."

EBU director general Noel Curran added: "We are delighted to have been able to build on our long-term and successful relationship with FIFA to secure the rights on behalf of Europe’s biggest public-service broadcasters.

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup is one of sport’s most exciting and fastest growing events and we are committed to working hand-in-hand with FIFA to ensure the women’s game is enjoyed by as many people as possible across the continent.

"We see women’s football as being central to our content strategy and one of the cornerstones of the new digital platform we hope to launch next year."

BBC is set to share coverage of the tournament with ITV ©Getty Images

ARD and ZDF in Germany, BBC and ITV in Britain, France Télévisions in France, RAI in Italy and RTVE in Spain have been listed as the EBU’s broadcasters for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

England are among the favourites to win the tournament having captured the UEFA Women’s Championship crown last year.

The joint deal with BBC and ITV for the rights is reportedly worth around £9 million (£11.5 million/€10.5 million) which is just eight per cent of the cost of televising the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"We have shown every Women’s World Cup on the BBC since 1999 and we are happy to extend our partnership with FIFA for the upcoming tournament," said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport.

"The growth of the women’s game is extraordinary, demonstrated by the 28 million who watched BBC coverage of the 2019 Women’s World Cup and the huge audience of 17.4 million who watched our coverage of the Euro 2022 final on TV last summer.

"In partnership with ITV we are delighted to make this World Cup available to the widest possible audience and free to air."

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to run from July 20 until August 20 with the United States poised to defend their title.