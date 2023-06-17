The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has launched a new collection in honour of its founder and mastermind behind the modern Olympic Games Pierre de Coubertin.

The line features five t-shirts, each in a colour of the Olympic Rings and made from organic cotton.

Many of the items feature a quote "that speaks to Olympic fans and will inspire younger generations to discover the ideals of Olympism".

The concept for the collection was inspired by the values that de Coubertin embedded into the Olympics.

"Pierre de Coubertin was the driving force behind modern Olympism," read an IOC statement.

"As an educator, visionary and amateur athlete, he believed that through sport humanity could be better - that the modern world would be able to rise to the challenges facing it and that the athletes and their entourages could move society forward.

"Several items in the collection therefore cite many of his beliefs and words, such as: 'The unfortunate thing is not failing, but failing to try'."

Items range from £5 to £29 and feature quotes that are hoped to inspire people to "discover the ideals of Olympism" ©IOC

In addition to the clothing, the collection includes five keyrings, magnets, badges, a tote bag, notebook, and mug.

The notebook and bag feature a stylised portrait of de Coubertin inspired by the cubist art movement.

The badges represent the cheapest option at £5 ($6.40/€5.80) while the £29 ($37/€34) t-shirts are the most expensive.

The Pierre de Coubertin collection is part of the Olympic Collection which falls under the IOC's global merchandising programme.

The programme was developed as part of the Olympic Agenda 2020 recommendations aimed at strengthening and promoting the Olympic brand all year round.

Another collection was also launched earlier this year and featured a range of apparel including t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies.

They feature the motto "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" written in Latin as Citius Altius Fortius Communiter, also in the colours of the Olympic Rings.