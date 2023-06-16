Table tennis to feature at Olympic Esports Week in Singapore

VR table tennis is set make an appearance at the inaugural Olympic Esports Week as an exhibition sport.

Scheduled to be held from June 22 to 25 in Singapore, public can try out the VR table tennis booths at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The four-day event will also give table tennis fans an opportunity to see an exhibition match scheduled for June 24.

"There is no denying that Esports is a significant part of our future," International Table Tennis Federation President Petra Sörling said.

"As a federation, our goal is to use this new platform to foster participation in table tennis, both online and offline, in a healthy manner.

"Encouraging people to get active and engage in this sport is of utmost importance, and our collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and Eleven Table Tennis will help us achieve that.

"I would also like to thank the French Federation of Table Tennis which has been at the forefront of VR Table Tennis, organising their first national championships in December 2022."

The game called Eleven Table Tennis is presented by ITTF along with Eleven VR.





Eleven VR has made its presence felt at the Singapore Smash for the last two years.

"We are very excited to partner with the ITTF to spread the sport of table tennis through Eleven Table Tennis," Roman Rekhler, chief technical officer and creator of Eleven Table Tennis, said.

"We have focused considerable amounts of time on physics and ensuring that our game is ‘jaw-droppingly realistic.’

"The backing of the ITTF points to the success of our endeavours.

"Esports continue to expand at a rapid pace, and showcasing a fast-paced sport like table tennis at the Olympic Esports Week will continue to bring fans far and wide into the sport.

"Eleven VR can reach people who cannot always make it to a table tennis club.

"Now they too have the opportunity to show their skills on a global stage."

Archery, baseball, chess, cycling, dance sport, motor sport, sailing, taekwondo and tennis are set to feature at the inaugural event.