French ju-jitsu star Sandra Badie has died at the age of just 31 after suffering cardiac arrest.

Judo Club Soumoulou, who she represented, said her death would leave a "big void all around her".

Badie won gold for France in the team event at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham in Alabama.

She also collected an individual bronze medal in the women's 48 kilograms fighting category.

At the 2022 Ju-Jitsu International Federation World Championships in Abu Dhabi, Badie won the silver medal at 48kg.

"It is with immense sadness that we learned today of the passing of Sandra Badie," Judo Club Soumoulou said.

Sandra Badie, back middle, won a gold medal in the team event at the Birmingham 2022 World Games ©IWGA

"An iconic figure of the Soumoulou Judo Club, she will leave a big void all around her.

"All our thoughts are with her family during this terrible time."

France Ju-Jitsu added: "Terrible news hit the French ju-jitsu team.

"All our thoughts are with her family, her club friends and her French team-mates."