Sato named Brazil's "godmother" for Paris 2024 after also serving at Tokyo 2020

Television presenter Sabrina Sato has been made the "godmother" of the Brazilian team until the end of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She also served in the ambassadorial role for the last Olympic cycle alongside Claudia Leitte.

"I am very happy to continue as godmother of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) at this very important moment where the support for Team Brasil adds to the potential of our athletes for the historic games in Paris," Sato said.

"I will follow in the footsteps of our stars and show them everything up close to intensify our Brazilian fans even more.

"In addition to the coverage, I'm super excited to show the Committee's campaign, 'Send embers, Brazil', responsible today for the preparation and operation of our heroes.

"Let's go together for unforgettable moments in 2024!"

Sota referenced the latest COB project which was developed by its partner agency WMcCann which aims to "bring together and engage all stakeholders of the Olympic Movement, especially the fans in the journey towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games".

Sabrina Sato also served as godmother to the Brazilian team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Sato is one of the country's most popular presenters and has worked on the likes of Desapegue Se For Capaz, Saia Justa, and The Masked Singer Brasil.

COB's godfathers and godmothers programme brings together famous personalities from across the country who will work as ambassadors in events, competitions, and on social media.

"Sabrina is multitalented, charismatic and has a unique connection with audiences of all ages," said COB marketing director Gustavo Herbetta.

"I have no doubt that it will continue to attract a part of the population that does not follow Olympic sports on a daily basis, in addition to enhancing the engagement and connection of fans with COB and with the values of the Olympic movement."

For the current Olympiad, COB has already announced actress and singer Larissa Manoela, surfer Pedro Scooby and singer Wesley Safadão as members of the godmothers and godfathers programme.