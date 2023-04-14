The International Surfing Association (ISA) has extended its ban on Russian surfers from participating in its competitions in line with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The governing body cited the recommendation of the IOC Executive Board in March for International Federations to ban teams from the country.

"ISA events are competitions with qualified teams who are entered by their national surfing federations," read an ISA statement.

"There is no provision in the ISA rule book for the participation of individuals outside their national teams, including for World Surfing Games and other events that play a part in athlete qualification for the Olympic Games via their National Olympic Committees."

The ISA has stated that it will continue to monitor the war in Ukraine and consult with other International Federations to review athlete participation policies.

Belarus is not included in the extended sanction as the ISA does not currently have a member federation from the country, so its athletes are already not eligible to compete in ISA events.

"Should circumstances change, the ISA will review its position and submit updated recommendations to its Executive Committee," the statement continued.

The ISA has extended its ban on Russian athletes in its events ©Getty Images

"These decisions are the result of the ISA's strong condemnation of the Russian Government's invasion of Ukraine – a war which has been fought for more than a year.

"As a top priority, the ISA is ensuring the safety of the public, athletes and officials, and is protecting the integrity of its competitions.

"The ISA continues to express its solidarity with the people and surfers from Ukraine."

Following the beginning of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine on February 24 last year, the ISA was one of the first International Federations to place restrictions on Russia as it suspended events in the nation as well as athletes and officials.

This followed the initial IOC recommendations which suggested an outright ban on Russia and Belarus.

Last month saw the global organisation alter its stance by recommending that individual athletes from the two nations should be allowed to compete as neutrals provided they are not contracted to the armed forces and do not support the war.