World champions Argentina have returned to the top of the FIFA world rankings six years after the last time they led the standings.

The South Americans moved up one spot after victories in friendlies against Panama 2-0 and Curaçao 7-0.

Brazil, who were in the number one spot, dropped to third.

The nation lost an international friendly 2-1 to Morocco last month, and were eliminated at the quarter-final stage in Qatar last year by Croatia on penalties.

France moved to second after beating Netherlands 4-0 and Republic of Ireland 1-0 in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The rest of the top 10 were unchanged, with Belgium staying fourth and England remaining fifth.

The current top ten in the FIFA world rankings, with the top three the only positions to change ©FIFA

The top 20 had only one change, with Senegal overtaking Denmark for 18th.

The most improved side was Central Africa Republic, who jumped 10 spots to move into 122nd.

Cameroon had the biggest drop, by nine places, as they ended up at number 42.

Argentina won their first World Cup title since 1986 and their third overall when they defeated France on penalties in a dramatic final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha late last year.