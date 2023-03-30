Russian Football Union (RFU) President Alexander Dyukov has targeted featuring in qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as "the main task", but revealed there is no update to provide on the progress of talks with UEFA over a return to European football.

Russia has been blocked from participating in FIFA and UEFA competitions for more than a year since the invasion of Ukraine, leading to its expulsion from qualification playoffs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the Women's European Championship in England.

It was also removed from qualifying for this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and did not enter the draw for men's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The men's national team has played five friendlies against Asian opposition in that time, while the women's side has played Serbia and Belarus.

The RFU had considered transferring its affiliation to the Asian Football Confederation, but that proposal appears to have been shelved in favour of talks with UEFA through a Working Group over a return to European competitions.

Participation in European competitions was not discussed at today's RFU Executive Committee meeting ©RFU

Dyukov, a UEFA Executive Committee member, reveaked that the issue was not discussed at today's RFU Executive Committee meeting.

"This issue was not on the agenda when we formed it, because it was clear that today it was premature to bring this issue up," he said.

"Yes, we set a tentative deadline, we wanted to approach April 1 with a roadmap agreed with FIFA and UEFA on the return of national teams to international competitions.

"But these dates were indicative.

"There was no goal to make a decision by April 1, only to make it.

"The main task is to return the national teams to international tournaments and take part in the qualification for the World Cup."

Dyukov claimed that there had been "some progress" in talks with UEFA, but there was an agreement that "we do not comment on the preliminary results".

Russia has been excluded from FIFA and UEFA competitions since the invasion of Ukraine, but its men's national team has played five friendly matches against Asian countries ©Getty Images

Dyukov hopes the issue will be discussed on the sidelines of the UEFA Congress in Portugal's capital Lisbon next Wednesday (April 5).

The International Olympic Committee this week lifted recommendations on the non-participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sport, clearing the way for them to return as neutrals provided they do not support the invasion of Ukraine or are affiliated to the military.

Under the IOC's recommendations, this only applies to individual athletes, with a ban on Russian and Belarusian teams advised.

Dyukov branded the IOC's decision "discriminatory", but claimed it would have only an "indirect influence" on football.

Since the start of the invasion of Ukraine, football has proved an anomaly of the Olympic sports by implementing different measures on Russia and Belarus.

While Russian national teams and clubs have been banned, those from Belarus have been permitted to continue playing with home matches at a neutral venue and behind closed doors.