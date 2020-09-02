Defending champion Giles Scott impressed on the opening day of the Finn European Championships in Gdynia.

The Briton topped the leaderboard on the first day of competition in the Polish city.

He triumphed in the opening race, before finishing as runner-up in the second to sit on a net total of three points.

Scott is trailed by compatriot Henry Wetherell, who came second and eighth to score 10.

Alejandro Muscat of Spain is in third on 11, having recorded sixth and fifth-place finishes.

Scott's arch rival, Zsombor Berecz of Hungary, is still well within reach of the leader.

He placed fourth and 10th to sit fourth place in the leaderboard on 14.

Competition, which was originally scheduled for July but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is due to continue tomorrow.

There are 42 elite participants in the fleet.