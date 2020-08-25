Brazilian football star Ronaldinho has been released from house arrest in Paraguay following his detention for allegedly holding a forged passport.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira spent a month in jail before being detained in a luxury hotel in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion on bail for four months, as reported by insideworldfootball.

The pair have now been released, ending a bizarre five-month ordeal but must pay a further $200,000 (£152,000/€169,000) in damages having already each paid bail of $800,000 (£609,000/€677,000).

"The precautionary measure of arrest is lifted, there are no more restrictions placed by Paraguayan justice," Judge Gustavo Amarilla said.

Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis were arrested in March ©Getty Images

Ronaldinho and his brother were arrested in March after they allegedly used fake passports to enter Paraguay.

The former Barcelona star was travelling to the South American country to promote a campaign for underprivileged children.

The duo maintained their innocence, but prosecutors did believe Ronaldinho’s brother had knowledge the passports were fake.

Ronaldinho hung up his boots in 2015 after a glittering playing career which saw him win the Ballon d’Or in 2005, help Brazil clinch the FIFA World Cup in 2002 and steer Barcelona to UEFA Champions League glory in 2006.