Japanese surfing star Shino Matsuda praised the venue due to be used for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 18-year-old is set to be Japan's sole representative in the women's surfing contest at Tokyo 2020.

In an interview with the International Surfing Association (ISA), she discussed the use of Tsurigasaki Beach for the event.

"It is definitely easier for me to compete there than somewhere I’ve never surfed," Matsuda said.

"I love it there as Tsurigasaki has consistent waves, and although the size could be small, the wave quality is usually good."

Matsuda finished 15th at the 2019 ISA World Surfing Games in Miyazaki and, as the highest-ranking surfer from Asia, was awarded a continental qualification slot for Tokyo 2020.

The slot is provisional, not confirmed until the 2021 World Surfing Games take place, but Matsuda’s chances of retaining that qualification slot are looking likely.

Tsurigasaki Beach is set to host the surfing contest at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"It was my goal to be qualified for the Olympics, so I felt relief," she said.

"But even after qualifying, I was not able to stand on the podium and receive a medal.

"I was not satisfied, and I will use that to drive myself to achieve a higher position next year."

Surging is set to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, now postponed to July 23 to August 8 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matsuda believes the addition of surfing to the Games has lead to increased interest in the sport in Japan.

"With the inclusion, I see Japanese media getting more interested in surfing," she said.

"That made many more people understand the sport and support the surfers, which is wonderful."