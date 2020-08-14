Extraordinary General Assembly called by CACSO at less than 24 hours' notice after top event cancelled

An Extraordinary General Assembly of the Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization (CACSO) has been called for tomorrow at less than 24 hours notice following the decision last month to cancel its flagship event because of the coronavirus crisis.

The meeting, which will be held online, follows the decision last month by Panama to withdraw as the host city of the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Panama withdrew from hosting the Games on July 24, with the COVID-19 pandemic cited as the reason behind the decision.

Puerto Rico's Sara Rosario has been appointed as chair of a new CASCO Venues Commission set up to try to find a replacement host for the Games.

CASCO's President Luis Mejia Oviedo had pledged, following the withdrawal of Panama, to find a new venue in time for 2022.

The 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games are scheduled to be the 24th edition of the event, which was first held in Mexico City in 1926.

The Games were last held in the Colombian city Barranquilla in 2018, which saw 37 countries competing across 36 sports.

Panama City had been scheduled to host the Games for the third time, following 1938 and 1970.