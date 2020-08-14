Work begins on restoring organ at Notre-Dame to its full voice in time for Paris 2024

Specialist work has begun on repairing the organ from Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris following the damage caused to it during last year's fire.

France's President Emmanuel Macron has set the target of Notre-Dame being to the public in time for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Workers will spend years dismantling the 8,000 pipes, 109 stop knobs and five keyboards to repair France's largest musical instrument.

It is so large that tuning it will take an additional six months.

It is not expected to be ready to be played again until April 16 in 2024 - five years after the initial fire.

The organ escaped relatively lightly during the fire but was damaged by soot from the flames.

It was also damaged by last year's hot weather in Paris, as it was exposed to the elements for the first time after the roof was destroyed during the fire.

"It is an absolute miracle that it has survived," Olivier Latry, one of the organ players at Norte-Dame before the fire, told Europe 1 radio.

"An organ like this is enormous and looks indestructible, but it is actually very fragile."

It take several years for workers to dismantle the 8,000 pipes, 109 stop knobs and five keyboards so they can repair France's largest musical instrument in time for the 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

There have been many different organs at Notre-Dame since the first one was built in the 15th century.

A previous incarnation played La Marseillaise for revolutionaries during the French Revolution.

The song eventually became the country's national anthem.

This most recent version of the organ was built in 1867 and it was used during a service for the victims of the 2015 Paris terrorist attack.

Philippe Lefebvre, another cathedral organist, described listening to this organ as magical.

"There is some kind of magic between this instrument and the place...it makes the stones sing," he told Europe 1.

Construction on rebuilding the cathedral is set to start next year, with workers having spent the past year clearing out dangerous lead residue released in the fire.

The International Olympic Committee donated €500,000 (£434,000/$544,000) to ensure the building was restored in time for Paris 2024.