Badminton Europe Congress to return to Kiev in 2021

Kiev in Ukraine is set to host the Badminton Europe (BEC) Congress alongside the European Badminton Championships in 2021.

BEC and the Ukrainian Badminton Federation announced the Congress will take place in Kiev from April 30 to May 2.

It will be held at the same time as the European Championships, which were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ukrainian capital last hosted the BEC Congress last year.

"We decided to go for Ukraine, not only because they organised a superb Congress in 2019, but we would also like to see the new scenario and have it together with the European Championships," said BEC President Peter Tarcala.

"I only have the best memories from Ukraine.

"The 2019 BEC Congress was organised very well and in a nice location.

"As I was elected President there, I will never forget Kiev 2019.

"Based on previous experiences, I am sure that this will be the best Congress ever."

Peter Tarcala was elected as BEC President at the 2019 Congress in Kiev ©BEC

The members forum has been scheduled for April 30, followed by the annual delegates meeting and BEC awards gala on May 1.

On May 2 the Board of Directors meeting is scheduled to take place.

"It is a great honour to host the BEC Congress for the second time," said Ukrainian Badminton Federation President Oleksii Dniprov.

"We assure that the event will be held at the highest level with warm Ukrainian hospitality.

"We also hope that combining the Congress with the European Championships will create an unforgettable atmosphere and will unite the European badminton community.

"We look forward to meet the Board of Directors, the BEC office and all the members in our beautiful city."